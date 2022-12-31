G5 yet indecisive 55 days ahead, their worries & troubles

The governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is the arrow head of G5 team; Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, could not agree on a particular candidate during their visit to the United Kingdom during the week.

There have been indications that the G-5 and its expanded Integrity Group, comprising some former governors and party bigwigs are in a fix, undecided.

For anyone who can read between the lines, the G5, headed by Wike is beating a retreat and negotiating a sharp u-turn!

They have finally sensed the danger in committing serious antiparty against PDP.

Their political careers will essentially be truncated.

They’ll lose their PDP membership and those contesting will not have a party to sponsor them, thereby voiding their candidacy.

They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place.

YOUNEWS learnt that respective ambitions and interests of the aggrieved governors is a major reason why they are yet to agree on who to support.

While Makinde is seeking re-election as governor on the PDP platform, Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu, who will finish their second term on May 29, 2023, are all contesting senatorial seats in their respective districts.

Even though Wike, the most outspoken among them, is not contesting any position in the forthcoming elections, the PDP governorship candidate is his preferred choice and the governor has been campaigning for him.

Sources close to the group said after their reported meeting with Tinubu in London, the governors decided not to openly campaign for the presidential candidate of the party or any other candidate so as not to jeopardise their chances in the election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC had sent emissaries to the governors before he personally met them.

He had negotiated with them, especially Wike. But the other governors are afraid that such a negotiation could work against them in their states.

The major fear of the unknown for the governors is the fact that the South East zone is mainly controlled by the PDP.

The governors from the region might find it difficult to campaign for the APC without working against themselves.

Another source revealed “The South-East generally is for the PDP, though the Labour Party through Obi is making inroads into the place. Given the fear of the people and their personal ambitions, they are likely going to back Atiku and the PDP.

The only and best option left, may just be to eat a humble pie and visibly work in the interest of Atiku and PDP.

The positions of Ortom and Makinde are almost similar. Both are in a dilemma.

In Benue, the governor has never hidden his anger against the APC. Remember the party refused to give him a second term ticket, but the PDP accommodated him.

He had fought with almost all the power brokers in the opposition.

“His preferred candidate is also not popular unlike the APC candidate. If he confuses the voters, he and his candidate will lose in the election.

“Makinde has many enemies within the PDP. The likes of Bisi Olopoeyan and Mulikat Akande-Adeola and their supporters are still angry with the way the governor treated them during the last primaries and others. Yet, his enemies are increasing.

“Don’t forget, the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, and that of the Accord Party, Bayo Adelabu, are waiting for Makinde to make a mistake so that they can take advantage of it.

They are even talking about forming a coalition against Makinde, so it’s clear that the governors have to survive first.”

However, it was gathered that one of the governors from the South-East (name withheld) visited Atiku a few days ago and assured him of his loyalty.

A source privy to the visit said, “The governor went to Abuja. He told the former VP that he would work for him and the PDP, saying he was following Wike because of their friendship and what he had benefited from him.

He also said he would never work for any other candidate or political party apart from the PDP and Atiku.”

Interestingly, the governor of Delta State and Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday said God would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the action of the G-5 governors.

Okowa spoke in Aboh when he led the Delta PDP campaign train to the Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state.

He expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Okowa said, “God has said it that we, the PDP, will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors. These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it.

“Even if some of them decide to support the APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them. The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, the PDP will win the forthcoming election by the grace of God.

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. No matter what the G-5 say, we will win.”

Speaking on the two other leading candidates, Okowa said, “We all know that the candidate of the APC is not good enough to be our president. Also we know that the Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet-talk the party supporters not to waste their votes.

“Those wishing to vote for the Labour Party are only indirectly helping the APC and trying to reduce the votes of the PDP. So, please go and plead with the Labour Party supporters to return to the PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for better.”