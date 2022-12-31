Wike’s latest & trending spoken words, verbal attacks

The outspoken governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is the leader of the G5 team has spoken again, expectedly so.

This time around he denied reports that the G-5 governors have endorsed any presidential candidate.

He equally attack Atiku, and tongue lash Secondus.

He spoke at the Eneka Road roundabout during the inauguration of the Eneka-Igbo Etche Road project, shortly after arriving from the UK on Friday.

He also denied having any interview with the BBC as alleged by some reports, noting that the PDP presidential campaign council claimed to have moved on but was always querying the moves made by the group.

He stated, “I travelled overseas on the 26th (of December) having worked so hard. Some people say we have moved on, yet you tell Nigerians you are not bothered by the G-5. They said I had a conversation with the BBC, where is the picture or the video?

“The truth is you don’t need to speculate; when I want to do something, I do it. There is no trouble, what we have is an introduction to trouble.

“Leave me alone, leave Seyi Makinde alone, leave Ikpeazu alone, leave Ifeanyi alone. My dear people, I just want to tell you that whatever decision I will take I will let you know, and I cannot take any decision without taking any advice from you.

“I am not the one who will go and see somebody and I will hide, hide from who? Who is that person that will threaten me? You say you will sack me, go ahead. I am not worried; you that is sacking you are worried; me that will be sacked am I worried? Try it and see how you will survive it.”

He said he stood by his word when he said he would remain a party man and support whoever emerged from the presidential primary, but that Atiku should also fulfil his promise that he would make sure the same zone did not produce the candidate and the national chairman of the party.

The governor also alleged that Atiku, as the vice-president, made Obasanjo kneel before him so that he could have a second term in the run-up to the 2003 election.

Wike stated, “You forget history. In 2002 and 2003, when President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to run for a second term, a whole President knelt down before his deputy and said, ‘My vice, please allow me to run. You know one of the conditions he (Atiku) gave him? That Tony Anenih must be sacked as minister of works and that he must not be in the presidential campaign council. Obasanjo obliged.

“This one, we are not even giving such conditions; we are saying give us the national chairman and you say, ‘No, we will not listen to you people, don’t give us conditions’. This is something touching on the foundation of the unity of the country.”

He also promised to remain in the party, adding, “I have never left the PDP since 1998; I will never. Even when they came to destroy the PDP, I remained to serve the PDP. So how can this kind of character come and tell me that I should not destroy the PDP; the PDP he destroyed?”

Meanwhile, Wike has also attacked the former National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus. He said Secondus was not his benefactor, rather he is Secondus’ benefactor.

Reacting to a report where Secondus said no one could impose a presidential candidate on the people of the state, Wike said he never said he would impose a candidate on the people.

“All I said was that I would tell Rivers people who I want to support. It is then left for Rivers people to decide whether they will follow me or not.”

He added, “He then came up provoked and said I am fighting my benefactors and that I will soon leave office.

Please Secondus, you couldn’t have been my benefactor, or those following you couldn’t have been my benefactors.

First of all, I won as council chairman in 1998/1999, you did not support me. Second tenure, you wanted to upturn my ticket, you couldn’t.”

“So, you can’t be my benefactor; you are not the one who made me governor; for you to make me governor, you must be the one that sponsored the election, is it not? So, you are deceiving Nigerians, Rather, I should be your benefactor,” Wike added.

The governor said he supported Secondus to become the national chairman despite the odds against him, noting that when he tried to impose his nephew or cousin, they had to “kick him out.”