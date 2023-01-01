Mothers’ real love captured in Sagamu fatal accident

In that Sagamu-Benin Expressway accident days back that claimed Pregnant Woman, Nursing Mum and Kids , the burnt corpse of

Basirat clawed and hugged the remains of her two year-old daughter.

Heavily pregnant woman, a nursing mother and two kids were among the seven persons that were burnt to death when a Mazda bus conveying them went up in flames.

The deceased include 38-year-old nursing mother, Basirat Adebanjo and her two-year-old daughter, Abidat Adebanjo. Basirat, whose corpse reportedly clawed and hugged the remains of her two year-old daughter, is a sister in-law to a journalist with The Nation Newspaper, Alhaji Tajudeen Adebanjo.

Other who died in the accident included Kafilah Akindele, Azeezah AbdulMajeed, Halimah Lawal, Shakirah Zakariyya and one Iya Al-Ameen.

Seven other persons with serious burns are receiving treatment at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta – all in Lagos State.

The lone accident occurred a few metres away from Odogbolu junction along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

The sad incident according to traffic report occurred around 2.50pm on Wednesday few metres before Odogbolu junction inbound Ijebu Ode along Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi gave number plate of the Mazda bus as AGL 886 YD

He said that it was only the driver who escaped unhurt from the scene.

He said according to eyewitness account, the vehicle burst into flame from the engine compartment.

Akinbiyi explained that a total number of 15 passengers were in the vehicle, out of which the only male was the driver and the 14 others were females.

He added that they were travelling for a religious programme.