Three ‘Drunk’ Nigerian Policemen Die In Auto Crash !

Three allegedly drunk policemen and three other persons have died in a ghastly auto accident at Gada Yan Biyu village in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The accident which happened around 8pm on Tuesday, also left two other people with different degree of injuries.

It was learnt that a vehicle with registration number ME 117 AAA carrying the three policemen was Minna-bound .

It had a head-on collision with a vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE going to Kuta from Minna.

The NULGE driver, Mal Uba, who sustained multiple fractures in left leg and arm with his head bleeding, was said to have died on the way to the hospital.

One of the policemen involved in the accident, identified simply as Baba Jerry, was a father of four boys, while his wife is said to be also a police officer.

An eyewitness said the three policemen, from Minna barracks allegedly got drunk while driving and collided with the other vehicle coming.

“We arrived at the scene few minutes after it occurred, and we saw that five people had died instantly and the NULGE driver had sustained multiple fractures in left leg and arm with his head bleeding.

He was taken into a Hilux van to be transported to IBB specialist but gave up few steps away from the scene.

“The other car that collided with them was with three persons suspected to be police officers heading for Minna; we lost all the three passengers on the spot.

“Two people survived: One Shuaibu from Kuji village in Kuta and one other man from Gwada.

But the Gwada guy had injuries but is still alive,” he said.

According to some other the policemen were drunk and driving on high speed.

Expectedly, Police Command has debunked a report making its rounds on social media and other publication that three Policemen that died in an auto- crash in Niger state were drunk.

The state police command in a release signed by DSP Wasiu Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer said;

“We regrettably wishes to inform members of the public that on 27/12/2022 at about 2105hrs, a fatal accident occurred along Gwada-Minna road, involving a FAW-VITA vehicle with Reg. No ME 117 AAA, driven by Insp Ezekiel Thomas attached to the Command and an unregistered Sharon vehicle driven by one Awaisu Suleiman ‘m’ of Kuta.

“The FAW vehicle was traveling from Dandaudu village to Minna along with two other police personnel after visiting their families in the village, while the Sharon vehicle was also traveling from Minna to Kuta.

“Unfortunately, at a point around Gadan-Yan-Biu, which is very close to Minna, the two vehicles had a head-on collision due to suspected excessive speed, and as a result, the three policemen in the FAW vehicle and four others from the Sharon lost their lives, including drivers of both vehicles.

“It is very important to state the facts above, in order to clear the air contrary to misinformation in some social media and some online publications”.

Meanwhile, the Niger state Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji has condoled with the families of deceased persons and urged members of the public to disregard such misinformation, as it was an attempt by mischief makers to tarnish the image of the Command