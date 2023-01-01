Would that Police cop who shot Lagos lawyer dead be appropriately punished ?

Foul play has been suspected by Nigerian in the trial of the officer who killed a pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Late Mrs Raheem, who was pregnant with twins, was shot dead at Ajah area of Lagos State, on Christmas day.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed the killer cop’s identity on his verified Twitter page.

The killer cop’s name was given as Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Drambi Vandi.

Hundeyin had earlier said the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He also promised that the investigation into the death of the lawyer will be “swift.”

Hundeyin tweeted: “The investigation report was earlier today forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.

“He is ASP Dambri Vandi. He is currently at the SCID and investigation will be swift.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba had recommended the suspension of Vandi, in a statement on Wednesday, signed on his behalf by Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Baba said the suspension was in line with the internal disciplinary measures of the NPF.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has also asked for stiff punishment for Vandi, just as the Police Service Commission, PSC, had also, condemned the killing of the lawyer.

But the question on the lips of many is : would justice be done?

Some are of the opinion that the government would make sure the case “die down”, over a period of time.

Other said ,he would be transferred to an obscure Local government for a period, and that is the end.

But the IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary process of the Force.

Alkali further noted that the suspension will also create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

‘The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer’ the statement said.

The IGP also reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law while assuring the public of his commitment to ensuring that ‘justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter’.

He therefore urged members of the public to be calm as ‘all hands are on deck to ensure that justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrence’.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa

Adejobi also said the process was necessary so as not to run foul of the law.

He said, “The officer is an ASP, he is not an Inspector and you can not just recommend his suspension. There is a procedure to follow and the number one procedure is for the Inspector-General of Police to recommend to the Police Service Commission that this officer should be suspended. The suspension is for us to have the ability to carry out a proper investigation.

The officer is in detention and I think by now, we should have received the interim from the Lagos Police Command.

“Apart from what we have in the news, there must be a document. These are the procedures that we need to know. We need to follow all these processes so that we will not run foul of the law.”

Adejobi further disclosed that the case involving Gafaru Buraimoh, who was also killed by an officer from the same police division had been investigated.

He said, “The policemen who fired Ganiyu are in Panti as we speak and the matter has been investigated. At times, when we have issues like this, the family of the deceased always slow down our processes. This is a situation where some people prefer negotiation to legal action.