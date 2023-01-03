Burna Boy keeps fans waiting for 6hrs @ concert, apologises

Burna Boy has blamed the organisers of ‘Love, Damini Concert’ for his late performance at the show in Lagos.

The music star has been on the receiving end of a heated social media backlash for insulting fans at his concert.

Burna Boy was to perform on Sunday night but didn’t show up until 4 am on Monday.

This reignited conversations about performing musicians disrespecting concertgoers by showing up late at shows.

In a reaction via his Instagram handle, Burna Boy apologised to his fans for showing up late at the concert.

“I love you but I can’t do this again. The organisational structure and infrastructure are not there for the complexities of my audio and production needs. Let’s be clear. I wasn’t late, my band wasn’t late,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on being highly professional, especially with our stagecraft.

“There were three options available to me; wait for the audio to be fixed and delay the show, come out at 11 pm as planned with no sound, or call a breach of contract and pull the plug.

“I know I can’t go all over the world and neglect my own people so I’m taking matters into my own hands! I’m gathering the troops to work on building world-class infrastructure in the Nigerian entertainment business.

“Investors and stakeholders interested pls hit me up, we need to make some changes.

“I apologise to my fans for how hectic it was. Thank you for staying and weathering the storm with me.”

“Wonder X, KC Kennedy, Olisa Adibua and Creative Economy Catalyst (CEC) did an abysmal job of executing anything and my fans should never have had to go through that.”