Disarmed & detained Cop Who Killed Gafaru In Lagos know fate soon

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command has forwarded the orderly room proceedings (with recommendations) regarding Inspector Imeh Johnson to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for review and final decision.

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Inspector Johnson was arrested and detained on December 6, 2022, for allegedly being behind the shooting that resulted in the killing of one Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah, Lagos State.

“The orderly room proceedings (with recommendation) of Inspector Imeh Johnson have been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for review and final decision,” Hundeyin said.

He also posted a picture of the alleged killer-policeman on his Twitter page.

The police spokesperson on December 7, 2022, in a statement announced that around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, December 6 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah.

The police report stated that the officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, identified as AIG Imeh Johnson was immediately disarmed and had been detained.

The police said investigation had commenced.

“The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served,” the police spokesperson had stated.