Uproar as FIFA president ask members to name a stadium after Pele

Gianni Infantino had been criticised for impractical demand at Pele’s funeral.

Gianni Infantino visited Santos in Brazil to see Pele’s coffin lying in state after the three-time World Cup winner sadly passed away aged 82 on Thursday, December 29

At the event FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for all 211 national football associations to name a stadium after the late, great Pele.

The Brazilian icon’s two-day funeral started in Santos on Monday, with Infantino in attendance. Pele’s coffin will lie in state at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira – Santos’ ground – for 24 hours before a parade takes place on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest later that day.

Infantino’s suggestion has been criticised on social media for its impracticality. It’s unclear how each national association will come to a decision on which stadium to rename and whether supporters of the impacted clubs will agree with the proposal.

The FIFA chief was speaking to reporters at the funeral and revealed his organisation’s plans to remember the three-time World Cup winner:

“We are also going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,” he said.

Infantino’s idea was met with an immediate backlash. “Wempele” and “Stadium:Pele” – a nod to MK Dons’ Stadium:MK – were some of the ridiculous suggestions made. One fan even tweeted “today I feel Pele” – a play on words of Infantino’s infamous “I feel” speech.

Infantino’s impractical suggestion may have come from a good place, but, fortunately, it did not overshadow a poignant day in footballing history. Brazil has prepared for Pele’s funeral for years, as it’s an opportunity for citizens to pay their respects to the country’s favourite son.

As for Infantino, his demand was the latest faux pas made by the under fire FIFA chief, who is set to run unopposed in this year’s presidential election..a source mentioned to YOUNEWS