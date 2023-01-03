Wike’s 5G regroup @ Makinde’s campaign on Thursday…the Tinubu factor

In two days time, the five governors will on Thursday be in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital for the flag-off of Makinde’s second-term campaign rally.

A source at the Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the PDP said that all the five governors have pledged their availability for the event.

“You know they are more than colleagues now. Whatever affects one affects the others. They are in solidarity with whoever among them is celebrating or marking any special event.

” As usual, Wike, the leader of the group will be there alongside the others.

“Even though they are members of the PDP, they are going about their campaigns as if they have a different party.

” They are in a world of their own, riding on the influence of their executive powers to call the bluff of the party,” he said.

Sources are insidting despite denials, that the five governors met with Tinubu in London to finalise the deal.

The G-5 members are Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State,

Specifically, inside sources revealed that while Wike and Makinde had decided to work for the victory of Tinubu openly, Ortom reiterated his support for Obi.

But Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi agreed to work for the APC presidential candidate quietly for fear of repercussions in the South-east.

But they all foreclosed working for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.