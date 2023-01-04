Actor Yomi Gold 11mths’ old 2nd Marriage crashes

One year after he dumped his wife of 15 years, controversial Yoruba actor Yomi Gold on Tuesday announced his separation from his new wife, actress Meenah.

The actor secretly married his colleague in January 2022 at a private location with no phones or cameras allowed.

They welcomed a child in April.

His first wife, Victoria, called him out on social media and accused him of abandoning her and their two children to leave with the up and coming actress

Four years earlier, they fell out and called each other unprintable names on social media.

In a PUNCH newspaper interview in 2018, Yomi said it was better for him to get out of his marriage than to make a mess of it.

When the actor turned 40 in April 2020, his now ex-wives clashed on social media when they attempted to outshine each other

On their respective social media pages, they wished him a happy birthday with messages staking a claim on the actor.

Announcing the end of his second marriage on his Instagram page, Yomi wrote:

“I and meenah decided to go our separate ways. I want all our families, friends, and fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies, No one should force it”.

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who was very concerned and supportive. Meenah is a good person. She doesn’t deserve a man like me. She will. Make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

I am not perfect. I will work on myself and be a better person. This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision.