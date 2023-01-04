Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Former Osun State Governor Is Dead !

Former Osun State Governor Is Dead !

YouNews January 4, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 43 Views

i
A former military governor of Osun State, Col. Anthony Uzoma Obi (retd), is dead.

Announcement of his death was made in a statement by the family on Monday.

According to the statement, Uzoma died around 6 pm. on Sunday.

We, the Family of His Excellency, Rtd Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi, humbly announce the gentle passing of our Patriarch and head of the family on Saturday, 1st of January, 2023.

Our father was a Lion, a warrior, a brave soldier who served the Nation Nigeria as a Two Time Military Administrator and Governor of Osun State and Abia State Nigeria

“Anthony Uzoma Obi was a loving husband first and a devoted father who instilled love, discipline, and humility in all he did on his time on earth.

“He shared with us a love deeply portrayed all through his life, and he, most importantly, was the bravest man we ever knew.

“We ask that in this time of our grief, that prayers and goodwill are directed towards our family in this trying moment.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Son of couple who died in Ogun fire found tied, floating on river

Three days after a former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022