Former Osun State Governor Is Dead !

A former military governor of Osun State, Col. Anthony Uzoma Obi (retd), is dead.

Announcement of his death was made in a statement by the family on Monday.

According to the statement, Uzoma died around 6 pm. on Sunday.

We, the Family of His Excellency, Rtd Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi, humbly announce the gentle passing of our Patriarch and head of the family on Saturday, 1st of January, 2023.

Our father was a Lion, a warrior, a brave soldier who served the Nation Nigeria as a Two Time Military Administrator and Governor of Osun State and Abia State Nigeria

“Anthony Uzoma Obi was a loving husband first and a devoted father who instilled love, discipline, and humility in all he did on his time on earth.

“He shared with us a love deeply portrayed all through his life, and he, most importantly, was the bravest man we ever knew.

“We ask that in this time of our grief, that prayers and goodwill are directed towards our family in this trying moment.