Gov Adeleke yabs Oyetola : Satan’s voice telling you’ll return, not Gods

You’ve Mistaken Voice Of Satan For Voice Of God,

Governor Ademola Adeleke has carpeted his immediate predecessor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

He urged him to stop listening to what he called whispers of Satan in respect of his possible return to the Government House, declaring that ‘our God is of justice, equity and honesty, not of electoral banditry and deceit’.

‘The holy books even noted that devil’s whisper is real and that no one should mistake the voice of devil for that of God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr Oyetola should better be saying ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for Osun people’ Adeleke added

Reminding Mr Oyetola that there is life after losing election, Governor Adeleke affirmed that Osun people have moved on and are now enjoying ‘a new government of openness, accountability and responsiveness to yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry’.

‘Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people and for the people. Never will Osun be returned again to the years of locust”

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, had said few days ago that he had a divine revelation that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 polls, Senator Bola Tinubu, would be elected president.

Oyetola also said God told him he would return as governor of Osun State, calling on members of the party to work for the victory of all candidates of the APC at the general election.

Speaking at a prayer organised by the leadership of the APC to herald Oyetola’s return to the state since leaving office, held in Osogbo on Monday, the ex-governor also said he governed the state well while in office.

He charged the APC members to continue to meet on regular basis and avoid distraction, urging them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and support Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, at the presidential poll.

“God has told me that he will do two things for us this year. We are going to retrieve our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria.

“I know that you are scared by what happened but God knows how he does his plans. Everyone has his challenges, I only went to rest, you see I am fresh now. I served Osun wholeheartedly for four years without resting and God intentionally orchestrated my rest for a while.

“God made me govern Osun well. Let our minds be at rest. Nobody can scare us off this state. I want to implore us that we should work hard for the forthcoming election. It is very important to us,” Oyetola concluded.