INEC warns, Underage Voters & their Parents To Be Arrested

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday warned underage voters to stay away from polling units during the general election or risk arrest.

It said parents of the ineligible voters will also be arrested for aiding and abetting electoral fraud.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, sounded the warning while featuring on a Television programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’.

He said: “We have made it very clear that any visibly underage person should not approach any of our polling units on election day.

“If the person does appear, he or she would be arrested, alongside their parents for aiding and abetting such a venture”.

The Commission further flayed those involved in the buying of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and harvesting of Voter Identification Numbers (VIN).

He said: “Those who are harvesting Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) of registered voters are doing that in futility.

“Why are they harvesting and buying off VINs when those VINs were published in our local government areas and in our registration areas when we displayed the voter registers for claims and objections? Those VINs are there.

“We have made it very clear that this Commission will deploy the BVAS for voters’ identification and authentication and the data of every registered voter in Nigeria per polling unit is domiciled in the BvAS and not in the PVCs