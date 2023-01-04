Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Passion » Events » INEC warns, Underage Voters & their Parents To Be Arrested

INEC warns, Underage Voters & their Parents To Be Arrested

YouNews January 4, 2023 Events, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 51 Views

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday warned underage voters to stay away from polling units during the general election or risk arrest.

It said parents of the ineligible voters will also be arrested for aiding and abetting electoral fraud.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, sounded the warning while featuring on a Television programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’.

He said: “We have made it very clear that any visibly underage person should not approach any of our polling units on election day.

“If the person does appear, he or she would be arrested, alongside their parents for aiding and abetting such a venture”.

The Commission further flayed those involved in the buying of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and harvesting of Voter Identification Numbers (VIN).

He said: “Those who are harvesting Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) of registered voters are doing that in futility.

“Why are they harvesting and buying off VINs when those VINs were published in our local government areas and in our registration areas when we displayed the voter registers for claims and objections? Those VINs are there.

“We have made it very clear that this Commission will deploy the BVAS for voters’ identification and authentication and the data of every registered voter in Nigeria per polling unit is domiciled in the BvAS and not in the PVCs

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Son of couple who died in Ogun fire found tied, floating on river

Three days after a former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022