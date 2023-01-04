Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Mentally ill Woman Gives Birth In Uncompleted Building In Oyo

January 4, 2023

A mentally unstable woman, identified only as Lara, has given birth to a baby boy on Ayileka Street, Odo-Ona, Apata, in the Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The lady, whose age was said to be between 25 and 30, gave birth to the baby in an uncompleted building around 3pm on Sunday.

The incident was reported at the Odo Ona Apata Police Station, while the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare had also been contacted.

Both mother and the child were said to be doing well in a private hospital.

