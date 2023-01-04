Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ronaldo Gives 2 Strong Reasons He Joined Al-Nassr

Ronaldo Gives 2 Strong Reasons He Joined Al-Nassr

YouNews January 4, 2023 Celebrity, Press Release, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Al-Nassr’s new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, has given two strong reasons why he joined the Saudi Arabia club.

Ronaldo snubbed many clubs in Europe to join Al-Nassr last Friday.

This comes after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November.

However, speaking in his first press conference on Tuesday evening, Ronaldo said he joined Al-Nassr because he wants to keep scoring goals and winning.

According to the Portugal captain, he doesn’t care what people are saying regarding his move to the Middle East.

“I don’t care what people say. I have come here to keep scoring goals and winning,” Ronaldo said.

“In the last 15 years, football has changed a lot in Arabia. It is much better now.

“Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, the champions, which shows their improvement.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

God & Bullet proof saved me – Ex Imo gov, Ohakim

Ikedi OhakimFormer Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim has broken his silence on his attack by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022