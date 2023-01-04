Ronaldo Gives 2 Strong Reasons He Joined Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr’s new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, has given two strong reasons why he joined the Saudi Arabia club.

Ronaldo snubbed many clubs in Europe to join Al-Nassr last Friday.

This comes after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November.

However, speaking in his first press conference on Tuesday evening, Ronaldo said he joined Al-Nassr because he wants to keep scoring goals and winning.

According to the Portugal captain, he doesn’t care what people are saying regarding his move to the Middle East.

“I don’t care what people say. I have come here to keep scoring goals and winning,” Ronaldo said.

“In the last 15 years, football has changed a lot in Arabia. It is much better now.

“Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, the champions, which shows their improvement.”