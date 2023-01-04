Son of couple who died in Ogun fire found tied, floating on river

Three days after a former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye, and his wife, Bukola, who was an employee of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, were assassinated in Ogun State, the corpse of the couple’s son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, has been recovered from Ogun river.

Oreoluwa’s parents were killed by yet-to-be-identified assassins in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on New Year Day.

Their son was dragged away by the assassins alongside a domestic staff and threw them into the river along the Adigbe-Obada road.

While the domestic staff reportedly escaped from the water, the son, Oreoluwa, was found dead, with his hands and legs tied.

It was gathered that Oreoluwa was taken away from home after his parents were killed and burnt and was reportedly thrown into a river along the Adigbe-Obada road in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Divers were hired by the state Police Command to search for the body of Oreoluwa.

His decomposing body was discovered on Tuesday floating on the river by fishermen.

It was observed that both hands of Oreoluwa were tied with rope to the back.

Speaking on the discovery, the fisherman, Idowu Taiwo, said he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

He said, “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO to tell him that we have discovered the body.

“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought it to the river bank.”

The police later took the corpse away.

The indications are clear that the assailants after killing the couple, set their corpse and the house, located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, ablaze.

It was learnt that the killers had trailed the couple to their residence from their church, where they had attended the crossover service to usher in the new year.

The husband, Kehinde Fatinoye, was an employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, while the wife, Bukola, was an employee of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The couple, who were burnt beyond recognition, were on Monday buried amidst tears by sympathisers, family and friends.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police had commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.

Oyeyemi said a suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident.