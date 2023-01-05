Analysts list FG borrowings & its implications

FG borrowed N6.31tn from the CBN through Ways and Means Advances in 10 months.

This pushed the government’s borrowing from the CBN from N17.46tn in December 2021 to N23.77tn in October 2022.

The N23.77tn owed the apex bank by the FG is not part of the country’s total public debt stock, which stood at N44.06tn in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Debt Management Office.

The public debt stock only includes the debts of the Federal Government, the 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The World Bank had, in November last year, warned the Nigerian government against financing deficits by borrowing from the CBN through the Ways and Means Advances, saying this put fiscal pressures on the country’s expenditures.

Despite warnings from experts and organisations, the Federal Government has kept borrowing from the CBN to fund budget deficits.

YOUNEWS Checks also revealed that the central bank’s lending to the government was putting pressure on the exchange rate and the inflation rate, because the “liquidity has no productivity attached to it coming into the system.”

A Professor of Development Macroeconomics at the University of Lagos, Prof Olufemi Saibu, criticised the government for over-borrowing.

He said, “I think we are over-borrowing. We continue to rely on international benchmarks, which make us lazy in terms of revenue generation.”

Saibu urged the government to lessen its huge expenditure costs and channel money into more productive sectors of the economy.

He suggested, “With our current heavy infrastructure debt financing and the low productivity in the local economy, the government needs to find a way of reducing its expenditures. We need to redirect the government’s finances to areas that are productive and borrow less for consumption.