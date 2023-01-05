Disco hikes Electricity tariff from N66 to N72.2 per unit

If you don’t check, you may not know. But Electricity distribution companies have quietly increased the payable by power consumers across the country.

The new tariff regime that takes effect from January.

The tariff increase was first observed on the Tariff Band A Non-MD, which was increased from N57.55 per unit in December to N68.2 per unit.

This amounts to about 19 per cent increase in tariff,

Although most of the Discos did not make this public, power users have kicked against the move, describing it as fleece amidst the harsh economic reality in Nigeria currently.

NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, had said during a press briefing said, “We will adjust the rate every six months to take care of the foreign exchange component of costs, and also inflation. This is absolutely a very straightforward thing,”

Many are already reacting to the price hike, lamenting the increase.

Electricity tariff is now N72.2 per unit. Another price hike from N66; ..and consumers are suspecting that N100 is the target.

” A higher price for poorer services” a consumer said.

They increased prices without informing us. There was no official communication to us”

However, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, provides a 15-year tariff path for the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry with limited minor reviews each year.

It states that reviews are in the light of changes in a limited number of parameters such as inflation, interest rates, exchange rates and generation capacity, and major reviews every five years when all of the inputs were reviewed with stakeholders.

On its website, the NERC explained that one of the primary functions of the commission as contained in Section 32 (d) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 was to ensure that the prices charged by licensees were fair to customers and sufficient to allow the licensees to finance their activities and obtain reasonable profit for efficient operations.

“In pursuant to the authority given under Section 76 of the EPSR Act 2005, the commission established a methodology for determining electricity tariff in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and subsequently issued a tariff order called the Multi-Year Tariff Order that sets out tariffs for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Nigeria,” it stated.

It added, “The purpose of the MYTO is to set cost-reflective tariffs which will allow the power sector to be properly funded and functional.

“It provides a 15-year tariff path for the NESI with limited minor reviews each year in the light of changes in a limited number of parameters (such as inflation, interest rates, exchange rates and generation capacity) and major reviews every five years, when all of the inputs are reviewed with stakeholders