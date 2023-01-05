FG to spend N3.36tn on fuel subsidy in 2023

The finance minister also said N3.36tn was earmarked for fuel subsidy in Nigeria’s 2023 budget.

During her presentation, Ahmed declared that fuel subsidy payments would remain up to mid-2023, based on the 18-month extension announced in early 2022.

This means fuel subsidy payments will be stopped in June 2023, after a new administration has been inaugurated following the outcome of the general elections in February, 2023.

She said, “The projected fiscal outcome in the 2023 Budget is based on the PMS subsidy reform scenario. In the 2023 Budget framework, it is assumed that petrol subsidy will remain up to mid-2023 based on the 18-month extension announced early 2022.

“In this regard, only N3.36tn has been provided for the PMS subsidy. There will be tighter enforcement of the performance management framework for Government-Owned Enterprises that will significantly increase operating surplus/dividend remittances in 2023.”

On the Federal Government’s revenue, the minister said as of November 2022, the sum of N6.50tn was generated.

This, she added, is about 87 per cent of the prorated target of N7.48tn.

She put the share of the Federal Government’s oil revenues at N586.71bn representing 35.7 per cent performance, while non-oil tax revenues totalled N2.09tn – a performance of 123.3 per cent

She stated that the Companies’ Income Tax and Value Added Tax collections were N1.08tn and N295.2bn, representing 158.6 per cent and 124.3 per cent of their respective targets.

Ahmed added that Customs’ collections comprising import duties, excise, fees, and special levies exceeded the target by N15.42bn.

On actual spending from the 2022 budget, she said as of November 30, it was N12.87tn

Of this amount, N5.24tn was for debt service; N3.94trn for personnel costs including pensions; statutory transfers while overhead and service-wide vote expenditures amounted to N8.1tn.

She also said the economy was no longer dependent on oil.

“We can no longer be termed a mono-economy. The Nigerian economy is now diversified,” she asserted.