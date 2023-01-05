So sad : Entire family of 4 wipe away in Ogun

The entire family of CBN worker, Oluwaloseyi Fatinoye, who died in fire incident alongside his wife has been entirely eliminated !

The 57 years old ex banker does not have parents and no sister.

He had been married for over 20 years before his sudden death.He had two children: Oreoluwa and Oluwatunmise.

Now, he did not have any more. His firstborn, Oreoluwa, is over 20 years old, and he is doing his masters degree. He is dead now. His body was discovered tied and floating on a river in Abeokuta.

What happened to the second child? His younger brother ,popularly called techno revealed:

“He lost his second child, Oluwatunmise, in June. I was told that he slumped during a football match in school and died.

“I was called for the incident. I was told that the boy, after finishing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination was playing football, fell, and died.

“I was the one who buried him. I retrieved his body from the mortuary and buried him at the Kobape Elementary. My brother called me to come to Abeokuta from Lagos.

“Look at my life. I buried the second born, I buried my brother and his wife, and I am going to bury this one. I’m empty; there’s nothing left for me.

On how he got to know about the incident that killed his brother, he said :

” l got a call from my brother’s friend in Abeokuta. He said Tecno (that is my nickname) “you have come down to Abeokuta now.” He said something had happened to my brother, and when I asked what had happened, he insisted that I come to Abeokuta.

“I left Lagos immediately for Abeokuta. I went straight to the GRA, my brother’s house…

” When I entered the house, I went straight to my brother’s room. I saw my brother and his wife burnt. They were dead. I did not know what to do.

” I didn’t even know where I was. It was like a dream. I was feeling like, “Could this be true?”

Describe his late brother’s attitude, character and demeanor, he said:

“He was a very humble man. If he met you for the first time, he would accord you respect regardless of your age difference. He was very gentlemanly. He was loved by people. He was easygoing. He had friends.

“You would never see him where they are fomenting trouble. He respected everyone.

For instance, I was fighting with someone when my brother called, and when he came, he met me fighting the person. Do you know what he did? He begged the man to go and gave him money without asking me what the cause of the fight was. I objected to it, and he said I should let him go. He told me he had to do it in order to keep the peace. That was my brother, very humble and gentle.

“He was the backbone of the family. You can quote me anywhere: “He was our breadwinner.” He was the backbone of the family. There was nobody like him in the family. We all depended on him. He helped the family. He settled many debts incurred by the family members.

In fact, after his death, I am afraid of how many of the family members will take it. His position has become vacant in the family. He was a strong pillar for the family. Nobody can play his role, including me. Look at what happened in the church during the wake.

You can see that my brother was loved by members of the family and others. It was obvious during the wake and funeral service that he was a pillar in the family; almost all the family members attended the service. I want to tell you that there was no one like him in the family. Those who did this will not go free.