18 burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

Tragedy struck in Bauchi on Wednesday evening, as an auto crash claimed the lives of 18 people who were burnt beyond recognition at Nabardo Village along the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos road.

The incident was said to have occurred on Wlednesday at about 4.40pm and the FRSC rescue team arrived the scene after seven minutes.

Two commercial vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number FKE 688 YC and a MAN Trailer, were involved in the incident.

The bus, it was gathered, was said to have had a head-on collision with the oncoming trailer and immediately went into flames.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Bauchi State Command, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said that a total of 21 people, comprising of 18 male adults and three children were involved in the crash.

He expressed sadness over the incident saying that despite their unrelenting and tireless efforts at sensitising drivers on the dangers associated with speed violation they continually refuse to observe simple road traffic regulations.

Abdullahi stated, “It was a sad incident this evening that 18 people were killed in a fatal crash that occurred today, Wednesday, 4th January, 2023 at about three kilometers to Nabardo Village, along Bauchi-Jos road.