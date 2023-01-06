Cause of prof Ayo Olukotun’s death @ 69

Niyi Akinnaso, a powerful writer had wished the late Prof Ayo Olukotun a speedy recovery, wen he heard of his illness.

I was myself in hospital bed, when news reached me on December 22, 2023, about Professor Ayo Olukotun’s sudden illness.

Were the message not from Professor Toyin Falola, I probably would have been somewhat skeptical. The message came on a network of international scholars to which it was the same Ayo, who subscribed me.

I had read Ayo’s Friday column of December 16, 2023 over that weekend, and had responded to his phone call a few days earlier, without him knowing that I was battling the flu. “?`gbó?n, e? màn ní mo rán-an yín ní’??´ o. E? máa bá mí ?e nkankan”, he said on the phone. “At your service, Director” (referring to his position on the Oba Sikiru Adetona Institute of Governance at Ago Iwoye).

We both laughed. He told me what to do, and I did it immediately.

He died barely a week later.

Break the news of his death, Bukola Adeyemi Oyeniyi wrote on Facebook:

This is not the way to start a new year, but we accept fate.

Professor Ayo Olukotun, the renowned political scientist, media scholar, and the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance, Political Science Department, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, died a few minutes ago.

Professor Olukotun is a “mentor”, an “enviable academic” and a “fine columnist”, whose works have contributed to the shaping of public policy and discourse in the past three decades.

He has lectured at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos and Lagos State University and was a visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He was also a distinguished professor and head, Department of Political Science and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lead City University.

As a journalist, he was the Chair of the Editorial Board of Daily Times; and through his weekly penetrative columns that have appeared in Daily Times, Guardian, Compass and Punch and several other frontline newspapers, Professor Olukotun evoked deep ideas to challenge issues of bad governance in the country, while copiously recommending alternative pathways to national redemption.

