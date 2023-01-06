Congratulatory messages have started pouring in, as Davido finally pays Chioma’s bride price in Imo state

Davido finally fulfils his promise as he finally pays his Chioma bride price in Imo State.

The most anticipated assurance wedding will take place in 2023 as photos and video from Chioma’s bride price ceremony have surfaced online.

Recall on November 13th, 2022 Intel Region reported that Davido secretly ties the knot with fiancee Chioma Rowland amid Ifeanyi’s death.

Sources however said that broke the news, the singer’s other baby mamas frowned at the arrangement.

According to reports, the singer paid in full to Umunna group in Owerre, Nkworji Ezeala ofu Nkwerre Local government area in Imo State.

In the photo, several tubers of yam, drinks, and other items were spotted as Chioma’s dad stood at the centre, coordinating it all.

Chioma’s dad could be seen in the photos shared online, performing the Umunna rites and umuada rites.

Note that the second phase of an Igbo wedding is the Umunna rites which is a meeting between the groom’s family and the bride’s extended family.

This meeting is important because the groom’s people have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders).