Fans ask Davido to renovate in law’s house

Davido should Help them Renovate Chioma Papa House”

Singer Davido has finally paid Chioma’s bride price (Umunna) in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state.

The roving, eagle eyes of netizen and many were looking at the ceilings and other features at Chioma’s father ‘s house as Davido pays bride Price.

Now ,they are saying Davido should try and improve their standard of living.

The singer has paid in full to Umunna group in Owerre, Nkworji Ezeala ofu Nkwerre Local government area in Imo State.

In photos and video posted online, Chioma’s dad could be seen performing the Umunna rites and umuada rites.

The second phase of an Igbo wedding is the Umunna rites which is a meeting between the groom’s family and the bride’s extended family.

This meeting is important because the groom’s people have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders).

Once consent has been secured, dates for the traditional wedding will be set and the bride price list will be sent out.

