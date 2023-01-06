Why some are saying Obasanjo is an Igbo man

It has been confirmed that the Igwe Onyejekwe of Onitsha that ruled from 1962- 1970 was the biological father of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Onyejekwe lived in Abeokuta for years before being recalled home to be made King. He also lived in Owu where he met the mother of OKIKIOLU and got married. but Obj has not debunked that he was born by this late Igbo King of Onitsha, rather he was caught saying in his proverbial manner that he knows one day he shall become the OBI OF ONITSHA.

Obi Onyejekwe was a Policeman in Owu in the early 1940’s and Obasanjo’s mother was a live-in concubine. It was said the man left Obasanjo’s mother in pregnancy at OWU to claim his ancestral seat as OBI of ONITSHA.

A chief who is privy to the raw fact stated convincingly that OBJ denial of his Igbo lienage was the blame of the father who abanoned his mother with pregnancy.

But as at now it appears Obasanjo is on his spade work to ensure he is titled THE OBI OF ONITSHA