Davido’s trending, married man, cooking a song

One of Davido’s closest allies, his manager Asa Asika recently stirred emotions online as he shares a post that hints about the imminent return of the OBO back to the music scene fully.

Asa in his tweet gave praises to God for all he’s been able to achieve with the DMW boss in music while noting that he was excited about what the future holds for them.

Fortunately for Davido Clips of Chris Brown singing a Davido’s song and speaking Yoruba trends online

The video clip of American singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido during a performance at a show in Texas has gone viral.

The U.S. pop singer in the trending clip caught the attention of many Nigerians when he was heard and seen performing with some Yoruba lyrics. The song Chris Brown sang was a track off Davido’s second studio album, ABT. Many netizens in reaction to the track noted that the song and the OBO’s sophomore album are hugely underrated.

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Chioma Avril Rowland’s relationship ran into “troubled waters” because of the constant disagreements over “alleged infidelity” on the part of the singer.

They also loss, Ifeanyi their son to the icy hands of death.

But all that is over, as

Chioma, who was said to have inspired Davido’s “Assurance” in 2018, officially became Davido’s fiancee in 2019 after the singer announced their engagement and introduction. He also revealed that he would get married to the chef in 2020, with the hashtag #Chivido2020.

In October 2019, they welcomed their son, Ifeanyi.10 Oct 2022.

Now, the Famous Nigerian Afrobeats musician, David Adeleke, professionally known by his stage name Davido, has updated his marital status on Wikipedia.

Davido reportedly finalised his traditional marriage rites to Chioma on Thursday.

YOUNEWS reports that the singer’s Wikipedia page now reflects his new marital status and his wife’s name.

The singer finally paid Chioma’s bride price (Umunna) in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo State, on Thursday, January 5.

Also confirming their marriage in a trending video on social media, Chioma’s father could be seen performing the Umunna and Umuada rites on Thursday.

It was earlier reported in November last year that the singer secretly got married to Chioma a month after the death of their only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

According to the report, the traditional wedding, which was done in her father’s house, had few family friends in attendance with no cameras allowed.

And because of the tragedy surrounding their marriage last year, Davido could not perform his Umunna rites. As such, according to the Igbo culture, he and Chioma weren’t fully married.

Recall that Davido had, last year before the tragic incident, vowed to marry Chioma in 2023, but after their son’s death, the singer speedily wedded her.