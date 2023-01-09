Raymond Dokpesi arrested, released in UK, for what ?

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has been released after being detained for questioning at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday.

Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked on that Sunday

According to a statement released by DAAR Communications, Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

The statement states: “His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty”

The reasons for the arrest of the media mogul was unknown as at press time.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria had in 2015, dragged Dokpesi to court and had accused him and his company of illegally receiving funds considered as proceeds of crimes from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.He pleaded not guilty to the charges and went further to file a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case in November 2018 after calling 14 witnesses.

However, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, rejected the no-case submission and ordered Dokpesi and his firm to enter their defence.Not satisfied, the defendants then approached the Court of Appeal, with a request to nullify the decision and free him from the charges on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

But the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had discharged Dokpesi, from the N2.1 billion fraud charges brought against him by the EFCC.