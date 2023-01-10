Actor, Baba Feyikogbon Dies @ 80 in penury

Popular Nollywood actor, Sunday Akanbi Akinola, professionally known as Baba Feyikogbon is dead.

The thespian who rose to the limelight in the 1980s and 1990s with his popular weekly sitcom, the Feyikogbon series died at the age of 80.

The actor reportedly suffered kidney failure for years and had sought assistance from the public in 2019.

At the time, he said he needed 30 million Naira to travel abroad to treat kidney failure and hypertension.

Unfortunately, the veteran actor, who said during an interview in 2014 that his play only gave him fame and not fortune, passed after battling the ailment for years.

Reacting to his death, some Yoruba movie actors took to their Instagram to mourn him.

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, wrote in an Instagram post: “RIP Chief Sunday Akinola (BABA FEYIKOGNON).”

Minstrel Ajobiewe Aremu wrote: “INNA LILLAHI WAINNA ILLEHI RAJIUNNA, MOGAJI FEYIKOGBAN”

Comic actor Adekola Tijana expressed his shock at the news of the veteran’s death saying: “ALLAHU Akbar Innah liLAHI wahinnah illehi rojihun.”

“Feyikogbon” was a Nigerian television program that first aired on NTA Channel 7, Lagos.

It is considered one of the country’s longest-running Yoruba language television series.

The show aired on Sundays on a few NTAl channels in Southwestern Nigeria in the 1980s.