AMAA Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in coma for 3 days, Dies

The founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Ms. Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is dead.

It was gathered that she died late Monday, 10th January 2023, in Lagos, after being in a coma since Saturday.

Famous filmmaker Zik Zulu disclosed the news although colleagues and close friends, some of whom saw her in the hospital, refused to believe it, insisting that she was only in the ICU.

“Our President, Peace, has passed. As at Saturday, she was reported to be in coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace,” he writes on a Nollywood platform.

A movie producer, Obi Emelonye, confirmed Osigwe’s death.

Obi said, “Thank you and good night, Dada Peace,” the producer of Last Flight to Abuja said.

Also, another Nollywood icon, Mike Nliam, said, “The founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and president of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is gone to be with d Lord!

The deceased would be remembered as one of those who shaped the face of the new Nollywood.