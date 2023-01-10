CBN admits new naira note is bleaching

Centrsl Bank of Nigeria has accepted by proxy via one of her agents, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM) that truly the quality of the notes look low,

.but

He addressed concerns raised by the public about the quality of the redesigned naira notes.

NSPM’s managing director, Ahmed Halilu, said the company’s attention had been drawn to various concerns and comments on diverse platforms regarding the quality of the redesigned notes.

Halilu clarified that the new naira notes passed through the same printing processes and finishing procedures as the old ones.

Shedding light, he said, “It is, therefore, basically the same as the other notes in circulation. It also leaves traces of intaglio inks when rubbed on plain white surfaces.”

He explained that new banknotes are generally light when issued, then become heavier in circulation on getting in contact with dirt and moisture.

Ahmed Halilu

“In addition, the second stage of currency printing (intaglio) requires a heavy deposit of special inks with fairly large particles to give a tactile feeling of the portraits, as well as other raised prints by way of design,” he said.

The NSPM, also referred to as the Mint, was contracted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2014 to print the Naira in order to end years of importation of the notes.

Since then, Halilu said, “Nigeria has achieved zero importation of currency, developed local capacity and, to an extent, conserved foreign exchange within this period.”

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, 2022 announced the institution’s plan to redesign the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

It directed that the old notes would cease to be legal tender by January 31, paving way for the redesigned notes.

In a recent Twitter post, the CBN advised Nigerians to ensure they deposit all the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes in their possession before the January 31, deadline.

Nigerians have been raising questions over shocking Naira redesign, says new notes look like fake currency.

Many Nigerians have criticised the newly redesigned naira notes, saying they look like fake currencies.

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani who took to his Twitter handle to express his opinion, said “If it’s Naira colour,the CBN should have just engage Snapchat”.

Otunba Onaolapo Adewale Lexy said; “The old money is very much better than this new one, this government is very senseless and dumps what exactly change in this money than color, this is very bad idea, The government of this APC is minister for corruption no comment.

DelawGrafix said; :Instead of the full color design they only remove magenta from 1000 and leave black, yellow and cyan. Then 500 they remove black and leave little magenta, yellow and cyan. 200 has just magenta all through. They didn’t redesign any currency here oo kai naija my country.”

@drpenking said; “These people just dipped the old Naira notes inside Hypo bleach 3 times, made some incantations and poured libation, then called it new Naira notes. God will judge Emefiele”