Serena Williams opens up on her baptism, Non Jehovah’s Witness Hubby’s support and more

23-time Major champion Serena Williams was baptized on Sunday as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, marking a monumental moment for the recently retired tennis great.

The baptism took place at the Jehovah’s Witness Assembly in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Williams, 41, was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness by her family. Jehovah’s Witnesses are Christians and have a membership of almost nine million people globally.

In addition to rejecting the doctrine of the Holy Trinity, her members do not observe holidays that lacks Bible’s backing like Easter, Christmas, birthdays, or any festival with pagan origins.

Williams and her family members do not observe any of these festivals.

After being around the truth all her live, it feels good to finally welcome Serena Williams as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses after she got baptized on Saturday at the “Friends of Peace” Circuit Assembly in Florida.

Serena Williams’ sister Venus also follows the religion, while her daughter Olympia is being brought up with it as well. Back in 2017, the 23-time Major champion told Vogue that “being a Jehovah’s Witness” was important to her and that her husband Alexis Ohanian was extremely supportive of her in this matter.

“Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it.

Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first,” Serena Williams said in 2017.

In 2018, when her daughter Olympia turned one, Williams disclosed that she would not be hosting a birthday party for her daughter that year, or ever in the future.

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” Williams said.

“We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.” ( though the emphasis by witnesses is that individuals decide so, as they are personally convinced from searching in the scriptures ,and finding out that these customs, holidays have no Biblical root)

After winning her sixth Australian Open title in 2015, the American expressed her gratitude to the “Jehovah God” during her winning speech.

“I have to thank Jehovah God for this. I was down and out and he helped me today and I just said prayers, not to win but to be strong and to be healthy and in the end I was able to come through so I have to give the glory to him first and foremost,” Williams said in 2015.

She is happy that her non believing mate does not frown on her faith .

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017 during a ceremony in New Orleans that was attended by Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West. But when they initially met in 2015, they didn’t exactly hit it off.

The pair met at the Cavalieri hotel in Rome on May 12, 2015, according to their joint interview with Vanity Fair from 2017. Williams was there for the Italian Open, while Ohanian was there to speak at a conference.

At the pool one morning, Ohanian sat at the table right next to Williams and her group—which they were also planning on using. Williams and her friends started trying to make him leave and the first thing Williams said to her now-husband was, “No, we just don’t want you sitting there. We’re going to use that table.”

This led to them talking more, Ohanian getting invited to Williams’ match, even though he “really had no respect for tennis,” as he told VF. After meeting in Rome, Williams invited Ohanian to meet up with her in Paris, and they went to a zoo and walked around the city for six hours.

In December 2016, Ohanian proposed to Williams at the same hotel in Rome where they first met, at the same table by the pool.