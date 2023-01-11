Fear of failure grips Tinubu’s camp; hold meetings, seek party alliances

Non committal attitude, stand offishly stance by key chieftains of All Progressive Congress ,APC party towards Tinubu’s presidential campaign is becoming worrisome to top echelon of the party.

The obvious apathy exhibited by many APC chieftains, former presidential aspirants and ministers to Tinubu’s ambition which was reflected in their refusal to participate in his campaigns, is reportedly causing apprehension in the ruling party.

Notable among those who have refused to campaign for Tinubu is the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who recently caused a stir in the party.

Speaking on January 3 in his hometown Alor, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the minister said, “I don’t think I will go around campaigning for candidate A or B or C. I won’t do that. It is not my stock in trade. I don’t jump from party to party. But besides, I have some conscience and I am going to protect my conscience and make sure that I don’t hurt it.”

Apart from Ngige, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, former Minister of State (Education), Emeka Nwajiuba, ex-Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and other chieftains have been staying away from the campaign activities of the party.

One of the signs of the fear within is that

ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is planning an alliance with smaller parties in a bid to boost the chances of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

And the APC standard bearer has met with governors elected on the platform of the party in Abuja in a bid to gain assurance.

The meeting, which began on Monday night and ended in the early hours of Tuesday, was held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The meeting had in attendance the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governors Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa states.

Others were the Deputy DG (Operations) of the campaign council, Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy DG (Administration), Hadiza Bala-Usman and the PCC Secretary, James Faleke, among others.

The meeting YOUNEWS Learnt was essentially called to find solutions to

Absence of some key chieftains from the campaign rallies.

And to also review the activities of the presidential campaign council .

Adequate funding was also discussed as an important factor that should be addressed in the few weeks leading to the election.

As the campaign is entering the final stage of the campaign which calls for more robust funding.,Tinubu has said he is ready to spend more.

This is the time for mobilisation of all registered and genuine support groups going round the country to mobilise Nigerians for our candidate and his running mate

‘’They need to travel more than before because the candidate intends to cover all states of the federation and he is to be joined by the party faithful including some of these support groups.

The APC governors and Tinubu met on Monday night following fears expressed by some members on the need to address inadequacies in the party’s presidential campaign.

It was learnt that APC Presidential Campaign Council, comprising governors and the candidate, was of the view that the alliance with other parties would assist the party in getting the highest number of votes and the required national spread in the presidential poll.

A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Adesoji Akanbi confirmed on Tuesday that the APC was looking beyond the Peoples Democratic Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party, noting that deals could be reached with the smaller parties to adopt Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu had been wooing the Peoples Democratic Party G-5 governors comprising Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

But despite holding several meetings with them, the PDP governors have failed to endorse the ex-Lagos State governor amid the threat of sanctions by their party.

But in a move to rejig his campaigns and bolster his prospect, the presidential candidate held a meeting with some APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking about their plan to prevail on several parties to adopt the APC standard bearer, Akanbi, a member of the Election Planning and Monitoring Committee of the APC-PPC and its coordinator in the South-West, said the negotiations were already ongoing in Oyo State, urging APC leaders in other states to adopt the strategy.

The former lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, Strategy and Policy, Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council said, “We are reaching out to Accord (Party) members, Social Democratic Party and other political parties to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election.”

“Seeking defectors (to the APC) is too late now; that will not work, that is like time-wasting.

When contacted for details of Tinubu’s meeting with the governors, the Director of Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga said it was not for public consumption.

“Yes, our candidate met with the APC governors. It was a meeting to review campaign activities but that is all. I can’t say more than that because it is not for public consumption,” he said.