Adeleke visits, hails Buhari, for allowing him to be Osun gov

Osun Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke is thoughtfully grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act.

It is the plank on which, the Osun governor stood to win the election against incumbent, of the ruling party.

He expressed these thoughts as President Muhammadu Buhari received him few hours ago in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Adeleke, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), lauded President Buhari for signing the Electoral Act and entrenching democracy further in the country.

Adeleke, who described himself as a beneficiary of the President’s action, further noted Buhari’s action has also earned Nigeria more respect with the international community, where the country is now considered as being ready for real democracy.

Asked why he visited the Villa, Adeleke said he was on a ‘thank you’ call on the President.

According to him: “I am happy to tell you that I just saw our President, looking so well, looking so good and I’m happy about that.

“Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it. That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office.”

Asked if other issues were discussed, the Governor said “nothing, that’s the main reason. We just greeted and some of the other things, I already submitted and I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the Federal Government to assist Osun State”.