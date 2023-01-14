CBN insists On January 31 Deadline For Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that the deadline for exchange of the old Naira notes for new ones remains January 31, 2023, the bank has said .

The assertion by the bank came as the new cash withdrawal policy introduced by the bank which restricts amounts anyone can take from over the bank or at ATM.

In its official twitter handle @cenbank, on Friday, the apex bank wrote, “The current series of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes remain legal tender until the deadline of January 31, 2023.”

This means that there is no official position as at today by the CBN to shift its earlier deadline, and a pointer to a resolve to phase out the old naira notes of 200, 500, and 1,000 denominations over the next few days.

Last October, the CBN had announced that the old Naira notes would cease to circulate, and be legal tender from January 31, 2023 after detailing a number of reasons for the action.

The announcement had sparked various reactions from the public, which in part, informed the call by the National Assembly for CBN to extend the deadline of January 31, 2023.

The assertion by the CBN on the deadline on the exchange of the old naira notes came as the cash withdrawal policy came into effect on Monday, January, 9, 2023.

Under the new policy, the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations is N500,000 and N5 million, respectively. Individuals or organisations that have a compelling need to withdraw above the approved limits to transact legitimate businesses will have to pay a processing fee of three per cent and five per cent respectively.

Weeks back YOUNEWS hinted of pressure on the apex bank to shift the deadline.

The Senate began mounting pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to as a matter of urgency extend the date of Withdrawal of old currency from circulation from 31st January to June 31st 2023.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion titled, ” Urgent need to extend the withdrawal of old currency from circulation” and sponsored by former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South.

Presenting the motion, motion, Senator Ndume who noted that the timing of the policy was wrong, said that since the beginning of the implementation of the cash withdrawal limit, the new notes are not in circulation even in cities talkless of in the villages.

Ndume said that the “Senate Notes that Many Nigerian banks on Thursday 15th December 2022 open their vault to customers and depositors to exchange their old naira notes for the newly redesigned currency, which has a stipulated deadline of January 31, 2023;

“Aware that Some Nigerians are already envisaging rush and long queues in the banking hall across the country as a result of people trying to get access to the new naira note, which was unveiled last month by President Mohammad Buhari at a brief ceremony at the state house, Abuja;

“Aware also that the old notes are expected to be in circulation alongside the new ones until January 31, 2023, when the old notes are expected to be phased out, it is expected that many Nigerian businesses would start to reject the old notes as soon as the banks start paying out the redesigned notes to customers;

“Observes that Access to the new notes may be compounded by the recent circular by the CBN, which limit the amount of cash individuals and corporate entities could withdraw within a certain period of time. For instance, the CBN said individuals could only withdraw N100, 000 per week while corporate could only have access to N500, 000 per week through over-the-counter (OTC) transactions;

“Observes that access to large quantities of cash above the limit would attract processing fees of 5% and 10% for individuals and corporate entities respectively. Large withdrawals are also subjected to scrutiny by the regulator to determine the importance and usage of such cash; and

“Convinced that if the withdrawal of old notes from circulation is not extended beyond 31st January many Nigerian will be thrown into hardship and to avoid a repeat of 1984 experience withdrawal of old notes.”