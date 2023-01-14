Davido, Chioma tattoo each other’s names on their bodies

Davido, the Afrobeats star, and Chioma Rowland, his partner, have written their names via tattoo on their ring fingers.

The lovebirds were seen gleefully etching each other’s names on their bodies in a video shared on Instagram by Diicyphr, the tattoo artist, on Friday.

In the short clip, the lovers were all smiles as their names were written in cursive letters on each other’s fingers adorned with identical rings.

The footage is a rare public appearance of the couple since the shocking death of Ifeanyi, their three-year-old son, on October 30, 2022.

Ifeanyi’s death led to Davido and Chioma’s break from social media for weeks. They were not seen in public until the singer shared loved-up photos with his lover before his performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World on December 18.

The couple were also rumoured to have facilitated a private wedding during their absence from the public eye.

Davido proposed to Chioma in September 2019 after the couple put together a low-key introduction ceremony.

They thereafter announced plans to tie the knot but would later postpone the wedding.

Their relationship temporarily hit the rocks in March 2021 over rumours that Davido had an affair with a model.

Davido and Chioma reunited in October 2022, hinting that their wedding had been set for 2023.