Joke Silva faces reality of Olu Jacob’s Ailment, copes

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has said that she has reached a ‘place of acceptance’ with respect to the ailment that her husband, Olu Jacobs, is battling.

She made this known in an episode of actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie cooking series “Mercy’s Menu” on Thursday.

When asked how she has been coping with her husband, Olu Jacobs’ ailment, Silva responded “Well, I think for me, it was getting to the place of acceptance. Sometimes when a partner starts exhibiting some things, there will be the religious side… all these prayers and things.

“There are also other sides that will say, ‘oh, if you use all these natural herbs and the natural this and the organic that’, and you’re doing everything that you’re being told to do and there is no change. It is almost like the patient is getting worse, you know.”

“But when you get to the stage of acceptance that this is your new reality, honestly it’s so much easier, it’s so much easier.

You realise this is the new season, this is your new reality. So, you’re walking with your partner and you meet them where they are wherever they are, you just meet them there. It’s so much easier,” she added.

Silva revealed that her husband was suffering from dementia in November 2021.

“He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body, it is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person,…first time i’m saying this publicly….that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well…we have gone through it over the past couple of years but we thank God….”

Speaking further on how much she misses the old him, Joke Silva said “We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish i had the old you here so i don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity ….I miss the times we work together!”