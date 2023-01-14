More Edo train attack victims rescued

Two more victims who were abducted by gunmen during the Edo train attack in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state have been rescued by a joint team of the military, police, local vigilantes and hunters.

Last Saturday, 32 persons, including two workers at the train station, were abducted while waiting to board a train by bandits who invaded the station with sophisticated weapons.

On Wednesday, the state government said that an intelligence report revealed that only 20 were kidnapped, while seven had been rescued leaving 13 persons still in the kidnappers’ den.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nekhihare, who announced the rescue of two more persons, leaving 11 with the kidnappers, said the rescue took place Thursday morning, adding that the state government in conjunction with the security agents were doing everything to ensure the remaining 11 were rescued

The victims were waiting to board a train to Warri in Delta State when their attackers struck.

The travellers sustained bullet wounds, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident.

He said the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station on Saturday evening and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers.

“This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, men armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.”

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated”, he said.

The development comes less than a year after terrorists gunned down some train passengers in Kaduna and abducted more than 60 of them.

The incident forced the Federal Government to suspend train operation on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor for over six months.