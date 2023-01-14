One of 4 ex- husbands mourns as Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife dies

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis, has died aged 54, her mother has said.

Lisa Marie was married to Michael Jackson in the 1990s.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

Lisa Marie, also a singer, was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday. According to US media, she suffered cardiac arrest.

She was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, sources told US outlet TMZ.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Her mother gave no details about the possible cause of death.

Citing a source close to Lisa Marie Presley, TMZ reported that the star was found unresponsive in her bedroom on Thursday morning. At about the same time her former husband Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, arrived and performed CPR.

The outlet said that she had suffered a “full arrest” before a bystander administered epinephrine – commonly known as adrenaline – to help her regain a pulse.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, taking Presley to hospital, BBC reports.

Celebrities have started paying tribute to the star’s death.

Grammy award winner Diane Warren expressed her sorrow at the sad news, saying “the entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now”.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on.”

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie went on to follow in her father’s footsteps and forged a career in music. The star released three albums, with her 2003 debut studio album selling hundreds of thousands of copies and receiving generally positive reviews.

The star was also well known for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

She had four children, including the actress Riley Keough. Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, killed himself in 2020.

Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills.

That was two days before her death, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes to show their support for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which was nominated for three awards. Austin Butler, who portrayed the late “Hound Dog” crooner, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Thinking of his family. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has spoken out following the news of her death on Thursday, January 12.

Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years: Marriages, Music, Addiction and More

“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her,” the 61-year-old’s attorney, Joe Yanny, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight following the singer’s death. “It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Yanny added that Lockwood’s prayers are with Lisa Marie’s family.

The late singer’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news of the passing of her and Elvis Presley’s only child. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the New York native, 77, said in a statement to People.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Earlier that day, Us Weekly confirmed Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

“Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Yanny said in a statement at the time.

In 2006, the Tennessee native married the guitarist. The twosome had worked together on her song “Now What.” The pair welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008. After 10 years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce and they began a lengthy custody battle.

“Michael will be fine as he always is. The most important thing always and now is Lisa Marie gets better and that the children don’t suffer as a result of this,” Yanny added in the statement on Thursday before Lisa Marie died, revealing that the As the Village Sleeps composer currently has custody of their 11-year-olds. “They are beautiful little girls and don’t need this in their life.”

Lisa Marie was previously married to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She also shared daughter Riley Keough with Danny. Her son, Benjamin Keough, tragically died from suicide in 2020.