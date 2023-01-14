The rise & rise of business journalist, Olawoyin..1st class to editor

The management of Premium Times has appointed Olawoyin Oladeinde as the Business and Economy Editor of the newspaper.

Olawoyin, who, in 2017, graduated with First Class from the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Ilorin, where he also finished as the department’s best-graduating student, succeeds Ini Ekott, a pioneer member of staff, who exited the organisation at the end of 2022, after 11 years of meritorious service.

Olawoyin bagged his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

He also graduated with First Class from the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Ilorin, where he finished as the department’s best-graduating student.

In 2017, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa, held in Lagos.

In 2018, he was a recipient of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA), held in Ghana, as well as the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Awards, held in Lagos.

In December 2018, alongside other young journalists across Africa, he was named “Global Goalkeeper” by the Gates Foundation at an elaborate ceremony in South Africa, in recognition of his reporting of the global goals.

In October 2019, Mr Olawoyin was among 12 finalists from around the world shortlisted for the 2019 Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award. He also clinched the big prize as the 2019 Capital Market Reporter of the Year at the PwC Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism. In December 2019, he was also among three winners of the African Media Development Foundation (AMDF) Awards, held in Kaduna.

In 2020, he was among finalists selected from across Africa at the Sanlam Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism ceremony, held in South Africa.

Mr Olawoyin’s work at PREMIUM TIMES focuses on issues around oil and gas, business, finance, agriculture, economy, power, maritime, and development. He is a multiple award-winning journalist, who has been nominated for and won several awards and fellowships

Already, Friends, colleagues and associates have taken to the social media to congratulate Olawoyin.

In a reaction to the news, Team Lead of Platforms Africa, Adeola Yusuf, expressed confidence in Olawoyin’s ability to deliver.

“This news is so sweet that one feels the delicious taste on the the tip of one’s tongue! The PLATFORMS are set. Go. Ahead. Succeed. Ahead, ahead, Editor Okun’in Meta, always. All ways!” Adeola Yusuf who is also the Admin of Platforms Africa forum, a group that has Olawoyin as a member, said.

Mr. Bassey Udo, the first Business Editor of Premium Times also wrote: “Ola, congratulations. Wishing you well.”

Idris Akinbajo, Managing Editor of Premium Times, said; “Oladeinde is an exceptional journalist and writer. We trust in his ability to carry on excellently well from where Mr Ini Ekott stopped and to ultimately take our business reporting to a new level.

“In the years he has been here, he has demonstrated the capacity to break barriers and set new standards. We are confident he will bring these to bear on this new assignment.”