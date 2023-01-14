UK starts recruitment of teachers from Nigeria

Japa, a term for checking

out of African countries to Europe for greener pasture has received a boost.

The United Kingdom government has listed Nigeria among African countries whose citizens can now apply for qualified teacher status through the Teaching Regulation Agency from February 2023.

Other countries include Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.

As a recent update, those who apply for teaching jobs from overseas will require a work visa or other immigration status to allow them to work in the UK. They will also need a skilled worker visa from their employer.

A publication early December on the UK government’s website, by its Department for Education, announced the application for interested non-UK nationals.

According to the report, the applicants do not even necessarily require initial teaching qualifications as the country offers a training programme for the potential migrants.

The notice read, “From February 1, 2023, teachers who qualified in the following nine countries (listed above) will also be able to apply to the QTR through the TRA.

“This change is part of the launch of a new service.

“Teachers from all eligible countries will have to show they meet a consistent set of criteria for the award of the QTS. Over time, this route will be opened to qualified teachers from every country outside the UK.

“To apply for assessment – only QTS, you do not need a formal teacher training qualification.

“However, you must have: a minimum of two years teaching experience, a first (bachelor’s) degree from a UK or non-UK university, an English language qualification which is the same standard as a grade four General Certificate of Secondary Education, a maths qualification which is the same standard as a grade four GCSE to teach children aged three to 11 in primary school, a physics, chemistry or biology (science) qualification which is the same standard as a grade four GCSE.”