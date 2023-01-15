Can Oyetola return in Osun, as parties await Final judgement ?

Osun State Governorship Election Pettition Tribunal sitting today for the Final Address in the case filed by the All Progressives Congress APC against Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

At the Moment, INEC issued DIFFERENT RESULTS for the Osun State Governorship Election One to the Pettitioner which shows overvoting in 749 units said to have been won by the PDP.

All three Parties i.e THE Petitioner (APC), and respondents (INEC, PDP ) Admitted that there indeed was OVER voting in the Osun State July 16th Governorship Election.

The sitting ended at 7: 20pm as the Tribunal said they will communicate a date for the final judgment soon.