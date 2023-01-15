Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » News » Can Oyetola return in Osun, as parties await Final judgement ?

Can Oyetola return in Osun, as parties await Final judgement ?

YouNews January 15, 2023 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 86 Views

Osun State Governorship Election Pettition Tribunal sitting today for the Final Address in the case filed by the All Progressives Congress APC against Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

At the Moment, INEC issued DIFFERENT RESULTS for the Osun State Governorship Election One to the Pettitioner which shows overvoting in 749 units said to have been won by the PDP.

All three Parties i.e THE Petitioner (APC), and respondents (INEC, PDP ) Admitted that there indeed was OVER voting in the Osun State July 16th Governorship Election.

The sitting ended at 7: 20pm as the Tribunal said they will communicate a date for the final judgment soon.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

What about Dangote $19b Refinery ?..to be commissioned this January ?

Dangote Group has reacted to a report by one Mohammed Jamal that the $19 billion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023