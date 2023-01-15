Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 15, 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco, is dead.

His death was confirmed by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter handle on Sunday,

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

Ogunrombi who is popular for his role in Wale Adenuga’s Comedy series, Papa Ajasco breathed his last on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

I am told that the actor, singer, highlifist and trained Nurse whom we fondly called ‘Uncle Ogurombo’ (not to his hearing though) passed on this evening”, he wrote on his social media pages.

Mr. Femi Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show and he carried on with the role while it lasted.

