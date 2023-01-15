What about Dangote $19b Refinery ?..to be commissioned this January ?

Dangote Group has reacted to a report by one Mohammed Jamal that the $19 billion refinery will be commissioned on January 24, 2023.

According to Dangote, the report is fake and the public should disregard it completely as it is baseless.

This is coming after, Mohammed Jamal took to his Twitter page on Friday, January 13th, 2023 and wrote; “Aliko Dangote’s $19 billion refinery to be commissioned on January 24, 2023.”

However below are quick digest about the Dangote refinery.

1) The Dangote oil and petrochemical refinery is a 650,000 BPD oil refinery.

It is the largest single train oil refinery on planet earth, the largest in Africa, the 7th largest oil refinery in the world.

It is capable of meeting the energy demands for both Nigeria 🇳🇬 and the entire continent of Africa.

2) Dangote announced he would want to build a refinery in 2013, at that time, it would cost $9 billion. It was not untill 2016 construction started.

3) The Refinery was originally meant to be built in the oil producing state of Ondo state but due to lack of political will on the Ondo State Government, Dangote moved the project to Lagos state which also has oil.

4) The Refinery along with the Petrochemical plant is expected to generate $20 billion yearly for Nigeria.

5) The Refinery will reposition Nigeria as an energy hub globally

6) The Refinery has the longest subsea gas pipeline in the world with a length of 1100km

7) The Refinery will generate electricity of up to 12,000MegaWatts.

8) The Refinery is a $25 billion investment, the largest single investment carried out on the African continent by an individual and the most expensive industrial complex in Africa and perhaps the world.

9) The refinery will produce 50,000,000 litres (13,000,000 US gal) of Euro-V quality gasoline and 17,000,000 litres (4,500,000 US gal) of diesel daily, as well as aviation fuel and plastic products.

.It will provide 135,000 permanent jobs and overall 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Dangote Oil Refinery will have a Nelson complexity index of 10.5 which means that it will be more complex than most refineries in the United States (average 9.5) or Europe (average 6.5). (The largest refinery of the world, the Jamnagar Refinery in India, has a complexity of 21.1.)

The Refinery has the most piles for its pile foundation on the planet.

The refinery is situated on 10 standard football fields.

A few African Countries have shown interest in buying their refined oil from Dangote refinery