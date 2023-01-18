Emefiele’s fraud & terrorism issues, Police @ Abuja home again!

The clamour for and attempts at arresting CBN Gov Godwin Emefiele is becoming one too many.

Around and

over CBN Gov Godwin Emefiele are allegations bordering on financing terrorism and money laundering, among others.

Indications are becoming very clear that powerful forces really want ,the CBN governor, Emefiele arrested for allegedly funding terrorism and committing economic crimes against national security

Just yesterday, Tuesday again a team of policemen were hovering at the Federal Capital Territory home of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The armed police officers, numbering over 10, were seen around 8.40pm, Tuesday, at the Maitama, Abuja home of the embattled governor of the apex bank.

Such presence built tension, but Nigeria Police Force said that the presence of the policemen was in furtherance to Emefiele’s expected appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja today, Wednesday over a $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The source said, “The police officers are not there to arrest, but to ensure that he doesn’t run away again as he did weeks ago.”

It then means that the policemen were at the house to provide enhanced security for the CBN governor, and the same time to ensure he attended the court sitting as claimed.

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command denied knowledge of the police presence.

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Abuja had summoned Emefiele over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

In an application for garnishee made on October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the CBN governor to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date for the matter.

Prior to this, on January 23, 2020, the court ruled that Emefiele must appear “to be examined on oath touching the means you have or have had, since the date of the said garnishee order absolute, to pay the balance of $53m now due and payable under the said garnishee order absolute and also show cause why you should not be committed to prison for default in payment of the said sum.”

The order followed an application by Joe Agi (SAN) against Linas International Limited, the Minister of Finance, and the CBN through his lawyers, Isaac Ekpa and Chinonso Obasi.

The applicants are seeking an order directing the Inspector-General of Police to arrest Emefiele and bring him to court, alongside his lawyers — Damian Dodo, Audu Anuga, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and Ginika Ezeoke, Jessica Iyoke, Abdullahi Afolayan and Olayemi Afolayan.

The suit stemmed from an alleged $70m judgment against Linas over the lawyer’s services in the Paris Club refund.

The CBN governor was said to have left an outstanding amount of $53m having only released $17m.

Commenting on the development, a lawyer, Deji Ajare, said the police could compel Emefiele to appear in court based on a court order.

“The police have the constitutional powers to arrest and bring a person to court. They can also enforce the order of the court compelling the appearance of a person or official in court,” he stated.

Though DSS has denied invading Emefiele’s office, the report is on the street of how, the Department of State Services reportedly grilled CBN deputy governors on Monday in connection with an audit.

However, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said, “ This particular enquiry is very distracting. What are the names of those taken away? What was the vehicle number that was used?

“Meanwhile, the DSS remains professional, focused and will always discharge its mandate with utmost due diligence, rule of law and tenets of democracy.”

Though the battle between the CBN governor and the DSS over a plan to arrest him appeared to have been put on hold as Emefiele resumed duty on Monday.

He resumed at the central bank headquarters in Abuja after spending several weeks in the United Kingdom and the United States following reported plots by the DSS to arrest him.

In a statement by the CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank said the governor resumed work amid concerns over his absence since last month.

Emefiele, perhaps the most embattled and controversial CBN governor in the recent history of the country, left the country last month after the secret service agency approached an Abuja court for an order to arrest him .

However, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja refused to grant the DSS application.

The DSS had filed a suit on December 7, 2022, seeking to arrest the CBN governor. But Justice J.T Tsoho declined to grant the application for the governor’s arrest on December 9, 2022.

The suit, with reference number FHC/Abj/CS/2255/2022, had State Security Services as the applicant.

Refusing to grant the DSS request, the judge said, “In the light of the foregoing reasons, I decline to grant this application ex parte. If the applicant believes that the evidence available to it so far is sufficient, then it can as well arrest and detain the applicant, even without the order of the court. If, however, the applicant desires to still pursue this application, then it should place the respondent on notice considering the sensitive public office that he occupies.”

Also, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, on December 29, barred the DSS and the Inspector General of Police from arresting and detaining Emefiele, over allegations of terrorism and sundry offences against him.

The secret police tried to get a court in Abuja to , but Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja stopped them

The judge then said that the DSS couldn’t arrest, invite, or hold Emefiele. He also said that the DSS’s claims that the CBN governor was a terrorist were vindictive, cruel, oppressive, void, and had no effect. Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) had asked the secret police to follow the court’s order and stop trying to arrest the head of the national bank. Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights lawyer, said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that the DSS does not need a court order to arrest the CBN governor if it has solid evidence against him. He said that Nigeria’s constitution says that the head of the central bank is not one of the people who have immunity.

Falana also said that the DSS’s accusations against Emefiele were embarrassing. He said that this kind of thing could only happen in the Banana Republic, where the governor of the top bank would be accused of a serious crime like funding terrorism. “Has the government thought about how much of an effect a wanted central bank governor would have on the economy?

The senior lawyer said, “I am completely shocked that the President of the country has not stepped in to either call the state security to order or tell Mr. Emefiele to come back to the country or be fired.”

Falana said that the claim that Emefiele paid for terrorism should not be thrown out.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered an accelerated hearing in the matter and abridged the time of both the respondents and the applicant.

The first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year, is set for January 23 and 24 of 2023. Sources believed that he may not be the one in charge by then.

Described as a cat with nine lives Mr. Emefiele who has been weathering storms and over coming attempts at replacing him is still standing.

An insider, who is very close to him said “He is still committed to doing the job he was given in line with his oath of office and President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy direction.”