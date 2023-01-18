Insiders reveal Obasanjo’s motive for supporting Obi

Fresh Facts Why Ex-President, Obasanjo Is In Support Of Obi’s Ambition Emerges By Emmanuel Okolosi – January 16, 20230 Photo of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Former president Olusegun Obasanjo Obasanjo’s Aide Reveals Why The Ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo Is In Support Of Obi’s Ambition New information has come to light regarding the decision of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to support Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in his bid for the presidency in 2023. After publicly endorsing Obi for the 2023 presidential election, Obasanjo received mixed reactions from the political world. News continues after this ad Read Also: Obasanjo – Why i Endorsed Peter Obi In his 2023 new year’s message to Nigerians, Obasanjo openly endorsed Obi and urged the young people in particular to support him. Peter Obi was compared to “a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost” by the former president of Nigeria. While the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have downplayed the endorsement, the Labour Party has embraced it. Advertisements However, a member of the former President’s staff has provided additional insight into Obasanjo’s choice to support Obi’s ambition amid the reactions. According to the aide, Obasanjo believes in the rotation of power and agrees that it should return to the south in 2023. He continued by saying that if the south does not regain power by 2023, it will become more challenging to overthrow the north, and that if the Obasanjo generations pass away in the coming years, it will also be more challenging to convince powerful individuals to support the region. News continues after this ad The aide went on to say that Obasanjo is concerned because secessionist agitation could resume on a large scale if the South doesn’t win the presidency on May 29. See Also: Gunmen Attack Enugu INEC Office Kill Police officer The aide was asked why his principal was working for Obi when Bola Tinubu of the APC, who is also a southerner, is running for president in 2023. The aide responded that Obasanjo made the decision based on the principles he holds dear. “Baba supported the President in 2015 because the nation required capable leadership,” he said. Before 2019, when he openly backed Atiku, he withdrew support after realizing that his choice had fallen short of expectations. News continues after this ad At the time, when the North still had eight years to go, he was the most formidable opponent. Buhari won the election, and his term will soon come to an end. After 2015 and 2019, how will Baba support another Northerner? “Look, Nigerians will comprehend better if Obasanjo’s generation passes away in about 10 years. It will be challenging to take it (power from the North). They are familiar with the game and have the majority of the votes. Obasanjo’s existence explains why the race for the presidency in the South is so fierce. Who will be the powerful figures who will represent the South when they depart? News continues after this ad “Obasanjo is insisting on a Southerner because a Northerner in Aso Rock after 2023 could hold the position for up to 16 years,” Thanks for using our platform to learn about the latest Naija News on Obasanjo’s Aide Reveals Why The Ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo Is In Support Of Obi’s Ambition