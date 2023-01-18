Ondo Gov Akeredolu dying, loses weight, It’s Blood Cancer

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is treating an ailment said to be blood cancer (leukemia)

“The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has leukemia, he is really down,” one of the sources in the Alagbaka Government House confirmed

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body.

For sufferers, the white blood cells crowd out the red blood cells and platelets needed by the body to stay healthy.

White blood cells are potent infection fighters which grow and divide in an orderly way, as the body needs them. But in people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which don’t function properly.

It is a cancer of blood-forming tissues that hinders the body’s ability to fight infections.

The types that exist include acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Treatment for leukemia can be complex depending on the type of leukemia and other factors.

But some strategies and resources can help make treatment successful.

According to WebMD Cancer Center, its symptoms may include weakness or fatigue, bruising or bleeding easily, fever or chills, infections that are severe or keep coming back, and pain in your bones or joints.

Others may include headaches, vomiting, seizures, weight loss, night sweats, shortness of breath, and swollen lymph nodes or organs like the spleen.

Betty, the wife of the governor recently cried out that her husband was sick after taking a “concoction” from one of his female aides, Bunmi Ademosun.

In a leaked audio file, the First Lady accused Ademosun, the special adviser to the governor on Multilateral and Inter-Governmental Affairs, of sneaking to give Akeredolu a local herbal drink.