Ondo gov’s wife in bitter feud with female appointee

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu has accused her Husband’s Appointee Of Snatching Her Husband, and giving him medicine with intention to see him dead, and then become the deputy governor !

YOUNEWS learnt that she had had her suspicion for quite a while, but her reason to strike the female appointee came with a secret communication that leaked.

A voice note sent by Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to a WhatsApp group known as Aketi Women’s Platform.

In the voice note, the First Lady threatened to deal with Mrs. Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu, one of the Governor’s Special Advisers, for allegedly ‘sneaking in concoctions’ to her husband.

A voice note is created by speaking into an electronic device intended to be heard by members on a platform.

,A concoction is something that has been made out of several natural/herbal products mixed together. It is prepared by boiling mixture of herbs and spices in water, pap water, hot drinks and other liquids.

It is not clear why Mrs. Ademosu, who has been described as “a God-fearing woman”, would be ‘sneaking in concoctions’ to Governor Akeredolu or why Mrs. Akeredolu would warn her to ‘stay away from my husband’.

The First Lady also revealed that she warned her husband to avoid Mrs. Ademosu because, according to her, she is ‘bloody evil’.

Mrs. Akeredolu threatened to deal with her mercilessly to the extent that she will never forget in her life because “you are a terrible human being”. She also advised Mrs. Ademosu to “go away and enjoy your loot”.

The voice note is now the subject of discussion in the Sunshine State, especially in government circle, as some members of the Aketi Women’s Platform have sent it to various platforms.

At the Governor’s Office and various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on Monday, workers were seen ‘freely sharing the voice note’.

Also, it is the subject of discussion among politicians, journalists, opinion leaders, teachers, market women and others.

Some, who listened to the voice note, insisted: “There is no smoke without fire”.

Below is the voice note from Mrs. Akeredolu:👇

“Good morning everyone. This is Arabinrin. I have a message for Ademosu and I believe that she is on this Aketi Women’s Platform.

“I don’t have her number and I don’t think she is worthy of me having her number. I want this woman to stay away from my husband. Stop sneaking in concoctions.

“According to her, they are from her pastors, her fake pastors to give my husband to drink. We rely on medical care. We rely on Western style of medical care and Aketi will get well.

“But what has triggered this very message is her recent nocturnal meeting to become the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Look at you, what have you got upstairs to be the Deputy Governor of Ondo State?

“Yeah, per adventure, if anything happens to Aketi, Lucky (Deputy Governor) takes over. It is a constitutional thing but for you to be scheming, for you to be scheming. I warned Aketi from the word go that this woman is evil, this woman is no good and it is happening. She has nothing good for you.

“I warned you. This woman is bloody evil but I am warning her for the very last time to stay away from my husband.

“And look, if you are dealing with an Ibo woman in this kind of situation, I will deal with you mercilessly you will never forget in your life.

“For the very last time, Ademosu, whatever you call yourself, stay away from Aketi. Stay away from bringing those, sneaking in those concoctions. Stay away. this woman.

“You won’t find it funny with me o. You will never find it funny with me. You are very, very, a terrible human being. Go away and go and enjoy your loot”.

Born in Lagos into the ruling house of the late High Chief Bolanle Adedipe, the Elemo of Akureland, Mrs. Ademosu, an alumnus of Manchester Business School, McDonough School of Business Washington and the prestigious Lagos Business School, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the Lagos State University and went ahead to obtain a Masters Degree in Business Administration, specialising in Management Technology, from the same University.

Her career spans over a period of 30 years, working in various sectors of the Financial Industry.

She was before her appointment as Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor, the group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FIBL Group with subsidiaries such as FIBL Investment, Trust & Resourcery Limited, a capital market sub-broking and investment consulting firm; Favour Insurance Brokers Limited, a large life and non-life Insurance brokerage firm & Hesed Derivatives Limited, one of the leading haulage and logistic firm for many corporate organisations including Nycil Limited, Forte Oil, International Breweries, just to mention a few.