Slain Lawyer, Buried.. Policeman plea not guilt.. “shot since car didn’t obey stop order”

Amidst tears, the slain lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, was yesterday buried at the Vaults and Gardens (Mayfair) cemetery in the Lekki Epe area of Lagos. This was after the funeral procession at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos state

Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead on Christmas Day in Lagos, has been buried in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Tuesday.

A service of songs was held on Monday before her burial Tuesday.

She was said to be returning home from an outing with her family when she was shot.

Raheem’s death generated widespread criticism from many persons and groups in the country, as they condemned what they described as extrajudicial killing, linking the incident to be one of such reasons for the nationwide #EndSARS protest of 2020.

Vandi was arrested and appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension.

Meanwhile, the trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, accused of killing her has commenced at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square annex, on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the one count of murder, that he’s facing.

Lagos State government on Monday arraigned Drambi Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police who allegedly shot and killed a lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem on December 25, 2022, before a state High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square for murder.

Vandi was docked before Justice Ibironke Harrison on a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge. The arraignment which was scheduled for 9 am was initially delayed by the absence of the defence counsel in court.

Following the development, Justice Harrison was forced to stand the matter down to allow the lawyer, Adetokunbo Odutola, to get to court.

Also, during the proceedings, the prosecution called its first witness, police inspector, Mathew Ameh. In his testimony, Ameh told the court that his team, which includes the defendant, were deployed to Ajah under the bridge where they were conducting stop-and-search operations.

The witness also testified that Vandi, who was the leader of the team, was behind while he was in the middle, and another policeman, Inspector Dimini, was in the front.

Ameh informed the court that his team tried to stop the deceased’s car which is an unregistered vehicle but the driver didn’t stop and Supol Vandi fired at the car.

He said, “The next thing I heard was a gunshot and I looked back to see what was happening and I saw that a windscreen was falling.

“The next thing I saw again was a dark woman who jumped down from the vehicle and I heard her saying, ‘oga you have killed my sister.’ The woman held him and before I and Dimini could get to them, they had entered the car, locked it, and left,” the witness narrated.

Before adjourning the case to January 25, Justice Harrison gave an order for an accelerated hearing of the trial.