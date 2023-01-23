Why Dangote Refinery is not the solution to Nigeria’s Fuel crisis

As the countdown to the commencement of operations at the Dangote Oil Refinery nears its end, excitement and anticipation are building among Nigerians and the wider African community.

The refinery, which is set to begin operations in mid-2023, is a $19-billion integrated petrochemical complex owned by Africa’s wealthiest man Aliko Dangote.

Once completed, the refinery will be the world’s largest vertically integrated plant, with the capacity to process 540,000 barrels of Nigerian oil per day in its first phase of operation, increasing to 650,000 barrels per day afterwards.

The petrochemical complex is part of a strategic move by Dangote, and the Nigerian government to establish the country’s downstream industry and become a net exporter of refined petroleum products and petrochemicals by 2026.

The refinery is expected to meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s demand for all refined goods, while also having a surplus for export, creating a market for $11 billion in Nigerian petroleum products each year.

In addition to refined oil products, the complex will also produce 4 million metric tons of jet fuel per day, 65 million liters of premium motor spirits (petrol), 15 million liters of diesel, and 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas.

As construction nears completion, temporary housing for the 20,000 employees that will work at the refinery has been established.

This move, which is expected to fast track the operation of the plant, solidifies the group’s position as the second-largest employer in Nigeria, behind only the Nigerian government.

The commencement of operations at the Dangote Oil Refinery is a major milestone for both Nigeria and the African continent. It will not only provide much-needed refined petroleum products for domestic consumption but also have the potential to create a significant market for exports.

The project’s completion will be closely watched by the global energy industry, as it has the potential to greatly impact the petroleum market in Africa.

In fact, The Dangote Refinery is talked about as coming of problems solving Messiah .

Some even said it is surely set to address the knotty problems of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, solution to fuel crisis in Nigeria goes beyond Dangote Refinery, Checks by YOUNEWS has revealed.

We must understand that Dangote is a privately owned company.

“The pipelines of that facility were not even designed to run in any Nigerian state, rather it was designed to run to neighbouring countries, and maybe that one in Lekki there, that is all.

“So, more or less, that refinery might still exploit us, because when there is no competition, the only supplier calls the shots.

“For had it been that as Dangote is producing in Lagos, another person is producing in Warri, while one refinery is pumping in Abuja, then there will be competition.”

He continued, “We can see, for instance, the competition in the telecommunications sector today. But the government will continue to deceive us that Dangote Refinery will come on stream, when we know that it cannot really solve the problem.”

Another interesting, yet germane point is that most of the pipes of the refinery were laid to neighbouring countries to supply them gas.

So Nigeria should not, and cannot completely rely on the facility.

“They should not continue to be singing it as if it is what will solve our fuel supply problems,” the IPMAN official stated.