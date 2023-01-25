Uncertainty as Old Naira Notes Deadline Draws Near

It is still unclear, few days to old naira notes deadline, if it would be extended or not.!

Churches and religious organizations have asked members to stop dropping cash as offering, tithe on and contributions, close to the deadline .

Online transfer is now a preferred option.

Traders are rejecting, Market women are saying no to old notes.

Interestingly, family of a young woman in Gbako LGA of Niger State has rejected naira notes in N1,000 and N500 denomination presented as part of bride price by the family of her suitor.

The family of the suitor took an undisclosed amount to the family of the woman as bride price and money for other stuff in preparation for the wedding.

Though the wedding was not postponed, guardians of the girl were said to have noted that with the CBN deadline of January 31, they were not ready to buy some things needed for the ceremony and that they did not have a bank account to deposit the money, hence their demand for the new notes.

A family member of the male suitor explained that, “We took money to the family of the girl we want to marry.

They called me on Sunday to come and take the old currency notes back pending when we have the new naira notes. They said they don’t have anywhere to change the old notes.

So, I want to take it to the bank pending when we get the new notes.”

He further said that many people were scared of collecting the old notes for fear that they would not be able to spend them before the January 31, deadline.

Besides the case of the family that rejected the old naira notes as bride price, rural traders in the state have started rejecting the old notes or shutting their businesses as commercial banks have continued to give out old notes.

Some rural communities and semi-urban areas in the state reported that most of the communities had no access to banks.

In the ancient town of Zungeru, Wushishi LGA of the state, residents said there was only one commercial bank despite the population and huge business activities in the town, especially during Sunday and Wednesday market days.

Many farmers had stopped bringing out their farm produce to Zungeru market on Wednesdays and Sundays for fear that they would be given old naira notes.

Mohammed Sani, the chairman, Amana Farmers and Grain Suppliers Association, Wushishi Local Government Chapter, said “Right now rural farmers have stopped bringing out their farm produce to the market since last week because they are afraid that they would be given old naira notes and they don’t have bank accounts.”

He said most rural dwellers have postponed their wedding and child naming ceremonies because it is when they sell their farm produce that they get cash to buy things for such ceremonies.

Residents and traders across Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, Anambra and Yobe states have continued to lament the impact of the unavailability of new naira notes as well as the challenges they are facing in getting their old naira notes into the banking system.

This is even as many businesses have closed up and markets are operating at a reduced capacity as the deadline for the collection of old naira notes draws nearer. Many of the business owners said they have not even sighted the new naira notes since its release

About N200billion of new Naira notes were said to have been produced to cater for a system with about N3.1trillion in circulation, thereby making the new notes inaccessible to residents.

Many people were stranded at the banks premises on Monday and Tuesday this week, with millions of old Naira for deposits and some of them were chased out by the police officers guarding the banks.

Furthermore, in other places like Nguru LGA, shop owners have issued a deadline that they will stop collecting the old naira notes on 29th and 30th of this month, an incident that plunged people into a mad rush for food stuff.

In several local governments in Yobe State, many people were sighted patronising day-to-day useful items from provision stores in huge quantities with many of the shops now closing up due to the fear of whether they may not be able to deposit the old Naira notes in the bank within the required time.

A resident of Gashua, Nura Dalhatu, said the incident has led to rise in the prices of commodities while some major markets and shops have closed.

He added that some local government areas have no banks and have to come through Gashua and deposit millions of naira but they are now left with fear of whether they will be accepted or not.

“This morning (Sunday) we woke up to a tragic incident in this town as the major markets that operate within and outside these LGAs are all closed. This is as a result of fear of collecting the old Naira notes. You are not certain whether they can be deposited in banks. Like our market and the Gaidam market are one of the biggest cattle markets and people make huge sales running into hundreds of millions every week. But this time around we have to close.

“Even some shops inside the town are closing, which led us to buy a mudu of local rice at N2000, something that was normally sold at N1300. The consequences have already started,” he said.

He lamented that if the situation continues, many people, especially business owners will lose a lot, as people from villages have cash in their hands that are yet to be deposited.

“I know of people that come to these markets from Niger Republic, Kano, Jigawa, and other states. But today, (Sunday) they have not come. Imagine the millions we are going to lose today alone,” he said.

Umar Madu Bukar, a shop owner in Nguru LGA of the state said the fear of losing one’s capital forced many of them to issue the deadline, adding that he will stop collecting on Monday 30th January, 2023.

“Even this one I’m just taking risk, how can I deposit it within one day. The banks are congested and before you get your money deposited you have to spend the whole day there. So it is necessary and we have no option than to do that,” Bukar said.

Residents are expressing fear as the situation has led to the price hike in almost all food stuffs.

In Kano, traders in several markets in the state including those at the popular Wapa Bureau de Change market have expressed fears over the impact of the fast approaching deadline set by the CBN on old Naira notes.

Business owners issue Jan 25 deadlines for collection of old notes

The traders, especially those at Wapa forex market said since last Monday, their clients have been refusing to accept the old Naira notes in exchange for foreign currency brought into the market.

Ali Adamu Jauro, a grains dealer in the popular Dawanau International Market, also said it has been announced throughout the market that traders should stop collecting the old naira notes from January 25. He said the alternative given to them is to switch to cashless banking (transfers) since the new notes are also not readily available.

The at the situation is also similar in some villages in Plateau State where marketers have also issued a January 25 deadline for collection of the old notes and trading activities have suffered in the last few days. Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, a POS operator in Yelwa community of Shendam LGA area of the state said he had stopped collecting the old naira notes as banks in Shendam have warned them not to collect them.

Shekarau said “We don’t have banks in our community. We always have to take the money to Shendam town where there are banks. The last time we went, they told us they would stop collecting the old naira notes from January 25th. They also said whoever comes with the money, they would have to take it to Jos where they have the main branches and deposit the money or take it to the central bank.”

In Jigawa State, marketers have also threatened to stop collecting the old naira notes from January 25 so as to be able to beat the January 31 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In Jigawa, Kaila Muhammad (Ka chanchanta), a rice dealer in Hadejia Market said what many of them, especially those from rural areas, were doing was receiving as many old notes as they can finish spending on other goods in the market. This, he said, is even as many traders have vowed to stop receiving the old notes from January 25.

Southern traders and farmers are also seeking extension of deadline

Traders and farmers in Southern Nigeria have expressed displeasure over the non-availability of the redesigned naira notes.

A cross section of traders who spoke with in Lagos sought for an extension of the January 31 deadline, noting that the redesigned notes are not in circulation despite assurance by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“This is affecting us because most of us don’t keep money in the bank. What is the worth of what I am selling that I will be going to the bank? I buy what I need from the money I make from the sales of the previous day so why do I need to keep money in the bank?” noted Mrs Kadijat Abimbola, a pepper seller at Oke-Odo market in Lagos.

The Deputy Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State, Mr Shakin Agbayewa, said it is regrettable that the government has not recognised that micro, small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the economy. He said the policy to redesign the Naira notes didn’t take into cognisance the implications on farmers and traders who don’t operate bank accounts.

@additional report from Daily Trust